Brad Pitt launches planet-friendly initiative

Brad Pitt launched French skincare brand in 2022

Brad Pitt is trying to make efforts to make planet a better place to live.

The 62-year-old, who co-founded a French unisex skin care brand in 2022, is doing a makeover of his product’s packaging.

The original skincare packing consisted of dark glass bottles and wooden tops made from Château de Beaucastel, embellished with finger-shaped divets.

As part of the new planet-friendly initiative, Pitt has changed the outlook of the bottles. They now comprise of matte white bottles with wooden tops.

Meanwhile, the new flasks are designed to be lightweight as the Bullet Train star is making efforts to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

In an interview with WWD, Brad spoke about his skincare brand exclusively, where he claimed that every new detail added to the new look is intentional.

“Every detail of the new look is intentional. From the recycled glass to the oak cap. I wanted science-backed skincare that makes sense — not just for your skin, but for what you stand for.”

However, Pitt has changed the packaging, but the formulas used to make the products are same.