Deborra-Lee Furness on 'revenge' mode post divorce from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness unstoppable as Hugh Jackman moves on with Sutton Foster

Deborra-Lee Furness has turned her 'revenge' mode on as she remains heartbroken amid her split from Hugh Jackman.

The 69-year-old is reportedly in the mood to make her ex jealous.

The Shame actress is back in the ‘dating game’ as confirmed by Daily Mail, after the two finalized divorce previous month.

A source spilled the beans to Woman’s Day magazine, “Deb is finally starting to heal and talk about what she wants in her life going forward.”

“She's got an incredible support system that's been there every step of the way, helping her to pick up the pieces of her life. They are encouraging her to start dating again.”

It is further revealed that the Australian actress has been approached by some really 'incredible guys' but she is not in a rush to hook up with anyone who comes across her.

The reason she is keeping this stance is because she knows her worth and her value.

“She knows what she brings to the table,” the insider continued.

As Furness is navigating through her divorce and new life, Sutton Foster is apparently fuming at Wolverine's ex for ‘homewrecker’ claims.

Multiple media outlets reported that Foster is fed up with Furness’ ‘betrayal narrative’ and ‘has been biting her tongue, but now she's sick of it and ready to fight back.’