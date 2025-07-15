‘The Odyssey’ stars step out in Scotland for shoot of much awaited film

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey lead cast was spotted filming in Scotland as the adaption continues to unfold.

The sighting came weeks after the Universal studio released its first teaser for the movie only in theatres ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth.

According to People magazine, the teaser featured Holland as Telemachus, Odysseus' son, in conversation with a character portrayed by Jon Bernthal, as well as the voice of John Leguizamo, who holds an as-of-yet undisclosed role.

Few of the main stars, Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen spending time on the set.

While the engaged couple arrived separately on set on small boat in their casual outfits, Damon, who is starring as Odysseus, was pictured waving to photographers wearing his full costume which included black-brown boots, an ancient Greece-style tunic and cattle armor, as well as a long dark green cape.

Damon, Holland and Zendaya's arrival in Scotland marked the first time they were seen on set in months.

In addition to Damon, Holland, Zendaya, Bernthal and Leguizamo, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron Mia Goth, Elliot Page and Benny Safdie will also star in The Odyssey.

Based on ancient Greek King Odysseus' 10-year long journey to his kingdom Ithaca after the Trojan War, The Odyssey is set to release on July 17, 2026.