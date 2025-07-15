Dominic McLaughlin first look as Harry Potter sparks buzz on internet

Dominic McLaughlin first look as Harry Potter divides internet

Dominic McLaughlin, the new Harry Potter star, garnered massive reviews after his first look as the titular character.

The streaming network HBO has released the first official image of the young star in the iconic Hogwarts uniform, as production begins at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, which is the same location where all eight Harry Potter movies were filmed.

Once the news broke, the Wizarding World fans took to internet to share their views on the look.

"Nice casting, exactly looks [like] little Harry," wrote one fan on Instagram.

While another said, "He looks great as Harry! Pls protect him from the internet trolls."

"He's freaking adorable," a user wrote.

A fan also shared their delight on "finally" seeing Harry Potter in green eyes.

One viewer referencing towards writer J.K Rowling's views on transgender, wrote, "So cute omg, I hate that J.K. [Rowling] is involved in that, poor baby."

Meanwhile, few commentators did not agree with the idea of another Harry Potter.

"The series no one asked for. Even my little nieces and cousins love the original," one said.

On X (formerly Twitter), someone wrote, "Hope it’s not gonna be God awful. No one asked for this. Just another cash grab."

In addition to McLaughlin, Alastair Stout stars as Ron Weasley, Arabella Stanton stars as Hermione Granger.