Jennifer Love Hewitt returns to 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

Jennifer Love Hewitt was a vision in all-black at the I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere at the United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles on July 14.

The 46-year-old actress wore a stunning ankle-length, form-fitting Rachel Gilbert Embellished dress with 3-D jeweled beading that caught everyone's attention.

Her matching black pumps featured textured silver accents, and she rocked ginger-toned tresses on the red carpet with a smokey eye for a glamorous look.

The long-awaited sequel, which picks up after the events of 1998's I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and the 1997 original installment with the same name, sees the return of Hewitt's good-girl character, Julie James, who can't seem to escape her troubled past.

The new movie follows five friends who "inadvertently cause a deadly car accident" before "covering up their involvement and making a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences."

However, "a year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they're forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge."

Before filming the new installment in the slasher franchise, Hewitt had some reservations. "I had total anxiety for 48 hours before [filming] because I was like, 'Can I do this? Am I going to pull this off?' It's a lot of pressure," Hewitt exclusively told People magazine in April.

However, she gave her "stamp of approval" on how her character has evolved, 28 years after the events of the first film.

The actress felt "really touched emotionally and honored that Sony would have me back, that the franchise would have me back, that Jen wanted me back, and that the audience wanted me back."

She also reunited on-screen with costar Freddie Prinze Jr., 49, who returned in the new sequel as Ray Bronson. The duo will help guide a new group of terrified teens, including Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Jonah Hauer-King, and Tyriq Withers.

Hewitt praised the new cast, saying they're "phenomenal" and that the experience felt like passing the baton. "It's for them to make it their own and for me to stand by like a proud mom and say, 'It's yours now, take it and run and enjoy.'"

The film will include plenty of nostalgic callbacks and Easter eggs from the '90s. Hewitt teased in April, "There's lots of twists and turns. I don't think people are going to expect anything that's coming. It's a really fun ride."