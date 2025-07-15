Jennifer Aniston’s rumoured boyfriend Jim Curtis makes 'love' confession

Jennifer Aniston’s rumoured flame Jim Curtis makes 'love' confession

Jennifer Aniston’s rumoured boyfriend Jim Curtis shared his honest take on love as romance rumours continue to swirl.

After spending quality time and getting cosy with the Friends star during Mallorca vacation over the weekend, Curtis opened up about how his life has been changed lately, seemingly in the wake of the duo’s dating buzz.

"I am back from vacation and what an experience," the wellness guru wrote in his newsletter on Monday, July 14, referring to his recent Spain getaway with Aniston, 56.

Confessing about love, he shared, "When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis."

The hypnotist continued, "I just took one step, made one decision and the next followed — now I look back and realize, oh! That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic."

The possibility of something better — more aligned, more free, more meaningful — is always here," he concluded.

For the unversed, The Morning Show actress and Curtis first sparked romance rumours after being spotted together in Mallorca with her close friends.

The alleged couple was photographed sharing a warm embrace aboard a yacht, with Curtis massaging Aniston’s shoulders and reportedly the two shared a kiss as well.