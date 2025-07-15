David Corenswet ‘Twisters’ co-star supports ‘Superman’ with sweet video

David Corenswet received a heartfelt shout-out from his Twisters co-star Brandon Perea for his role in James Gunn's Superman.

Corenswet starred as Scott, along with Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos in the action/thriller as a group of storm chasers who encounters a series of a deadly tornadoes in Oklahoma.

His castmate Perea, shared a throwback video of himself and other cast mates from Twisters set reacting to the news of Corenswet casting as the titular Man of Steel.

In the video Perea is heard saying, "David, congrats! Let's go!! That's our Superman, baby!" other than him Glen Powell, Sasha Lane and Katy O'Brian, could be seen in the video cheering for Corenswet.

"That's our Superman, baby! Yeah!" he added in the video, before jokingly said he was "going to try to fly" and seemingly dropped his phone to the ground.

"When we found out @davidcorenswet got cast as @superman while filming @twistersmovie!!," he wrote in the caption.

Perea went on to praise the 32-year-old star’s performance in the new film, adding, "And BOY, DID HE DELIVER!! GO WATCH SUPERMAN IN THEATERS NOW!! INCREDIBLE MOVIE!! AMAZING PERFORMANCES!! DAVID IS THE BEST SUPERMAN!!"

Corenswet stars alongside Nicolas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan in Superman.

The film is now running in theatres.