Warner Bros makes surprise announcement about THIS ‘Game of Thrones’ star

'Game of Thrones' star to join upcoming 'Harry Potter' series

Warner Bros. has thrilled fans with recent announcement about Game of Thrones star Anton Lesser, claiming that the actor will appear in the much-anticipated Harry Potter TV series.

The 73-year-old actor, known for his role as Qyburn in the fantasy series, is set to portray wandmaker Garrick Ollivander in the upcoming HBO production.

Lesser steps into the role of Ollivanders’ wand shop owner, a character previously portrayed by the late John Hurt, who passed away in 2017.

Alongside the Endeavor alum, the highly anticipated series will introduce several new faces, including Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, and Louis Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch.

Earlier, executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod confirmed the casting of Dominic McLaughin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout in the iconic roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively.

“After and extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockman, we are delighted to announced we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron,” they said. “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

For the unversed, production has begun at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, with the series expected to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.