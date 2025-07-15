Selena Gomez left in shadows as 2025 Emmy nominations shine spotlight on others

Emmy nominations 2025 leave Selenators heartbroken

The Emmy nominations 2025 have sparked buzz online as Selena Gomez was left on the chopping block.

The 32-year-old actress, who garnered recognition for her portrayal of Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building, didn’t make it to the nominations this year.

In Emmy Awards 2024, the Calm Down singer got nominated for her first Emmy Award for Best Lead Actress in a comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

However, Martin Short, who portrays Oliver Putnam in the 2021 comedy series, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a comedy series this year.

Others actors nominated in the category include, Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This, Jason Segel for Shrinking, Jeremy Allen White for The Bear, and Seth Rogen for The Studio.

Despite Gomez’s absence from the list, this year’s Emmy nominations featured several exciting surprises across multiple categories as Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song announced the nominees on Tuesday, July 15.

Leading the Outstanding Drama Series category was Andor, which was followed by The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Severance, Slow Horses, and The White Lotus.

Additionally, new comers like Adolescence got nominated for the Outstanding Limited Series Award, followed by Black Mirror, Dying for S**, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menedez Story, The Penguin, and Sirens.

Adam Scott and Britt Lower have been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series for Severance, with John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Zack Cherry, and Patricia Arquette for the Supporting Actor and Actress category.

Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey got nominated for the same category for The Last of Us.

It is pertinent to mention that alongside Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Shrinking, The Studio, and What We Do in the Shadows were also nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Series category.

The Emmy Nominations also include other categories, including Outstanding Actress, Supporting actor and actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding actor, actress, supporting actor and actress in a limited series, Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Animated Program, Outstanding Scripted Variety Series, and more.

For the unversed, the 2025 Emmy Awards are scheduled to be held on September 14 and will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.