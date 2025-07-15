Sadie Sink writes emotional note about her Broadway experience

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has recently written a heartfelt note about her experience working in the Broadway production of John Proctor is the Villain.

The actress, who rose to fame with her role as Max Mayfield in hit Netflix series, took to Instagram on July 14 and posted behind-the-set photos from the show in black and white.

In the pictures, Sadie reflected on her working experience on the play, with the first showing the actress on stage at the end of her last show.

The Whale actress could be seen smiling brightly as she held a bouquet of flowers and people around her praised her.

The other photos featured her with singer Lorde, whose song Green Light plays a key role in the play.

“Took my final bow as Shelby yesterday,” wrote the 23-year-old in the caption.

Sadie said, “I am so grateful to have been a part of this show. These last six months have taught me invaluable lessons, and led me to some really special people in my life.”

“It’s been an honour to feel the impact of @kbelflower ‘s incredible play 8x a week,” remarked the Dear Zoe actress.

In the end, Sadie added, “Thank you to all that have embraced it with open hearts.”

Soon after her post, the actress fans showered their praises in the comment section.

One wrote, “I loved Shelby. thank you for making this real and inspiring for people.”

Another stated, “The most incredible performance and show. Was one not to miss!”

Earlier in a latest interview with Variety, Sadie opened up about her return for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

“I’ve been working all of last week, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I forgot how hard this show is,’” You’re a team player here. It’s not about me. It’s not about anyone. It’s about the show and what’s best for it,” pointed out the actress.

Meanwhile, Sadie is all set to appear in Spider-Man 4 alongside Tom Holland, per Deadline.