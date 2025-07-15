Patton Oswalt voices 'Remy' in the Oscar winning movie

Patton Oswalt has made a rare statement about his 2007 animated film Ratatouille.

The popular Pixar movie follows the story of a rat named Remy, who aspires to become a renowned French chef. However, he fails to realize understand that people spurn gnaws and will never enjoy a meal cooked by him.

Backed by Disney, the family comedy also bagged an Academy Award in the category of Best Animated Feature Film.

The Sandman star, while addressing chances of a possible action -live of the famous rat movie, said that if director Brad Bird would helm the flick again, he would return to voice Remy.

Oswalt told TMZ, “If Brad Bird came up with a great idea to do it, I would do it in a second.”

“But, that's up to him. Yeah, to get to work with Brad Bird [again] would be great”, he stated.

When asked if he believes that Ratatouille is the best Disney Pixar movie, Patton responded saying that it is for the audience to decide.

“I mean, I had a blast doing it, but I don't think I get to make that ranking.”

Actors Lindsay Collins, Peter Sohn, Ian Holm and Gustaf Skarsgård also lent their vocals for the animated film.