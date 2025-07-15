Colin Farrell bags Emmy nomination following his Golden Globe win for 'The Penguin'

Colin Farrell to reprise the character of Penguin in 'The Batman Part II'

The Penguin serie, created by Matt Reeves, has given Colin Farrell a massive recognition.

Farrell, who debuted as the DC villain in the 2022 Batman movie, bagged a lead role in the limited series backed by HBO.

Earlier this year, the 49-year-old won a Golden Globe award for The Penguin.

While accepting the award, he not only thanked the whole team, but gave a special shoutout to make-up artist Mike Marino, who worked for three hours straight every morning to prepare him for the character.

Today, Emmy rolled out its nominations list which carried his name on the top in the category of Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.

The series had run for one season and there is no update about the second part yet.

However, the makers have not completely killed the hope for another season. According to them, they will only make another season if Farrell would return to reprise the role.

The Banshees actor will be playing the Penguin again in the upcoming Batman film starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role.

Directed by Reeves, Batman Part II is slated to release in 2027.