Angelina Jolie discusses few of her movie roles that impacted her life

Angelina Jolie has recently shared her take on few of her favourite roles and what they meant to her.

According to RadarOnline.com, the Hollywood actress first mentioned about her leading role in Hackers released in 1995.

“I don’t really watch my own movie. I don't think I’ve seen it since the premiere. That's where I met my first husband, Jonny Lee Miller, who is still a great friend. So, I think of him when I think of that movie,” said the 50-year-old.

Angelina, who is a daughter of actor Jon Voight and actress Marcheline Bertrand, reflected on her title role as model Gia Carangi in 1998 movie, Gia.

“Playing a real person, you identify with makes you feel a responsibility. Then you live inside her world for a bit, and you just feel so deeply sad that she felt she was of value only as a face,” noted the Girl, Interrupted actress.

Angelina then mentioned a role that made her famous at the time and it’s called Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, released in 2001.

“I've always been ridiculously fearless. I feel alive when I’m afraid. And you know what? The worst thing that happens is I die. At least I lived,” she reflected.

The Oscar winner pointed out one movie that was life-changing for her and it was Mr & Mrs Smith released in 2005.

It was at the time when she met her former husband Brad Pitt, as Angelina stated, “Brad was a huge surprise for me. I was content to be a single mom.”

There is another movie that really impacted her at the time and it was Changeling, which was released in 2008.

Angelina recalled, “I had my kids with me as much as possible. I was so emotional that I just found myself being very, very goofy with them.”

Meanwhile, the actress addressed her role as superhuman Thena in MCU movie, Eternals released in 2021.

“I found her stronger than most people I've ever played. Not because she's a superhero, but because she's actually trying to overcome memories she's struggling with,” she concluded.