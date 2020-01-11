Gwyneth Paltrow talks about her messy split with Brad Pitt and being unable to eat

Brad Pitt’s former love interests rarely ever leave the headlines even years and years after parting ways.



Such is the case with Gwyneth Paltrow who opened up about the phase she went in after she parted ways with the Ad Astra actor and how she struggled with doing even the most menial tasks.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Avengers: Endgame actor opened up about her life soon after the breakup as she skimmed through the covers of the publication in which she was featured.

“Brad Pitt and I had just broken up, and I had breakup, like, could not eat. I was really skinny. It was sort of upsetting, but it’s a nice picture,” she said.

Earlier she also shared in the magazine’s feature interview, her current equation with Brad: “I’m friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood.”