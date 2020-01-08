Gwyneth Paltrow spills the tea on her current equation with ex Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt’s love life has always been the center of attention with every woman he has ever been with.

And despite the storms his relationships may have weathered, his former flames are letting bygones be bygones. Much like Gwyneth Paltrow who had dated the Ad Astra actor from 1994 to 1997 during which the two had also been engaged.

However after their split and all these years and new lovers later, fans wondered if the two stars are still on cordial terms.

The Avengers: Endgame actor put the curiosity to rest as she told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview: “I’m friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood.”

Apart from that she also spoke about her equation with ex-husband Chris Martin’s new ladylove Dakota Johnson saying: “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.”

