Selena Gomez on new album 'Rare': 'it's the most honest music I've ever made'

LOS ANGELES: Selena Gomez on Thursday delighted her crazy fans by sharing the long-awaited news about her new album "Rare", saying: " It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart."

In her amazing post the she shared on social media, the versatile singer is seen wearing a T-shirt that says Rare with what appears to be a pink flower. And then she is seen in her video clip for 'Look At Her Now'.

The beauty tweeted that the 'Rare' be released on January 10, 2020 and will contain songs with titles such as Cut You Off.





Selena has received a huge applause from the music lovers for her video for Lose You To Love Me, which has already become a massive success, hitting #1 on the pop charts this year.









