close
Thu Dec 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 13, 2019

Selena Gomez on new album 'Rare': 'it's the most honest music I've ever made'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Selena Gomez on Thursday delighted  her crazy fans by sharing the long-awaited news about her new album "Rare", saying: " It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart."

In her amazing post the  she shared on social media, the versatile singer  is seen wearing a T-shirt that says Rare with what appears to be a pink flower. And then she is seen in her video clip for 'Look At Her Now'.

The beauty tweeted   that the 'Rare'  be released on January 10, 2020 and will contain songs with titles such as Cut You Off.


Selena  has  received a huge applause from the music lovers  for her video for Lose You To Love Me, which has already become a massive success, hitting #1 on the pop charts this year.



Latest News

More From Entertainment