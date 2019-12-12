close
Thu Dec 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 12, 2019

'RARE': Selena Gomez reveals name and tracklist for new album

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 12, 2019

Selena Gomez on Thursday  announced the name and the tracklist for her new album: 'Rare'.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the singer shared the  title and  release date of the album.

Gomez said 'Rare', which she called the most honest music she has ever made, would be out on  January 10th.

"Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th. 

It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart.  You can preorder RARE now," read the caption of her Instagram post which also accompanied a  brief video.

Below is the tracklist:

1. Rare

2. Dance Again

3. Ring

4. Vulnerable

5. People You Know

6. Let Me Get Me

7. Growded Room ft. 6LACK

8. Kinda Crazy

9. Fun

10. Cut You Off

11. A Sweet Place ft. Kid Cudi





 

Latest News

More From Entertainment