'RARE': Selena Gomez reveals name and tracklist for new album

Selena Gomez on Thursday announced the name and the tracklist for her new album: 'Rare'.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the singer shared the title and release date of the album.

Gomez said 'Rare', which she called the most honest music she has ever made, would be out on January 10th.

"Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th.

It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart. You can preorder RARE now," read the caption of her Instagram post which also accompanied a brief video.

Below is the tracklist:

1. Rare



2. Dance Again

3. Ring

4. Vulnerable

5. People You Know

6. Let Me Get Me

7. Growded Room ft. 6LACK

8. Kinda Crazy

9. Fun

10. Cut You Off

11. A Sweet Place ft. Kid Cudi



















