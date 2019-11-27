Scarlett Johansson opens up about marriage with Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about her marriage with Ryan Reynolds.

The actress, who is ready to tie the knot for the third time, told Vanity Fair that she "didn’t really have an understanding of marriage."



The Avengers: Endgame actor, who is engaged to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, said " I romanticized" her relationship with the Deadpoll actor.

"The first time I got married I was 23 years old. I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way," said she.

"It’s a different part of my life now. I feel like I’m in a place in my life, I feel I’m able to make more active choices. I’m more present, I think, than I’ve been before," Johansson said.



Talking about marriage, the actor said she likes the idea of building a family and having a marriage work.

"The idea of building a family, making a family, and having that work, I like that idea. I think that would be wonderful. I’ve always wanted that. I wanted that also in my marriage to my daughter’s father as well. It just wasn’t the right person. But I like that idea," she said.

Johansson was married to Romain Dauriac (from 2014 to 2017) and Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

