Tue Nov 26, 2019
November 27, 2019

Scarlett Johansson opens up about marriage with Ryan Reynolds

Wed, Nov 27, 2019

Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about her  marriage with  Ryan Reynolds.

The actress, who is ready to tie the knot for the third time, told   Vanity Fair that   she "didn’t really have an understanding of marriage."

The Avengers: Endgame actor, who is  engaged to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, said " I romanticized" her relationship with the Deadpoll actor.

"The first time I got married I was 23 years old. I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way," said she.

 "It’s a different part of my life now. I feel like I’m in a place in my life, I feel I’m able to make more active choices. I’m more present, I think, than I’ve been before," Johansson said.

Talking about marriage, the actor said she likes the idea of building a family and having a marriage work.

"The idea of building a family, making a family, and having that work, I like that idea. I think that would be wonderful. I’ve always wanted that. I wanted that also in my marriage to my daughter’s father as well. It just wasn’t the right person. But I like that idea," she said.

Johansson was married to Romain Dauriac (from 2014 to 2017) and  Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

 

