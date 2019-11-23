Scarlett Johansson reveals struggles of single parenthood after divorce

Scarlett Johansson recently came forth detailing all the struggles of single parenthood after she had to go through a harrowing divorce in an upcoming Netflix original Marriage Story.

Johansson who plays the character of Nicole, a once-famous actress who is soul-searching for a new identity after divorce with her husband, a renowned theatre director in New York.

The Avengers starlet said she feels a personal connect with this character as she herself went through a painful divorce while shooting for the film.

“I’ve felt in the past – there’s such a loneliness to being a single parent,” said Johansson.

She added, “Obviously, it’s a lot of many different things at once, but there can be a loneliness and this constant feeling of doubt, that you don’t know what the hell you’re doing and you don’t have anyone else to bounce it off of.”



Parenting solo brings a specific kind of isolation, she noted. “You’re also spending a lot of time alone with a child, without the company of another adult, which is hard for long periods of time. You maybe have doubts about your life: How did I get here? It’s not all the time … but those moments creep in, and they creep in at weird times.”

Meanwhile, Johansson will be tying the knot with Colin Jost in a dream wedding soon.

