Sat Nov 23, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 23, 2019

Scarlett Johansson reveals struggles of single parenthood after divorce

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 23, 2019
Scarlett Johannsson reveals struggles of single parenthood after divorce 

Scarlett Johansson recently came forth detailing all the struggles of single parenthood after she had to go through a harrowing divorce in an upcoming Netflix original Marriage Story.

Johansson who plays the character of Nicole, a once-famous actress who is soul-searching for a new identity after divorce with her husband, a renowned theatre director in New York.

The Avengers starlet said she feels a personal connect with this character as she herself went through a painful divorce while shooting for the film.

“I’ve felt in the past – there’s such a loneliness to being a single parent,” said Johansson. 

She added, “Obviously, it’s a lot of many different things at once, but there can be a loneliness and this constant feeling of doubt, that you don’t know what the hell you’re doing and you don’t have anyone else to bounce it off of.”

Parenting solo brings a specific kind of isolation, she noted. “You’re also spending a lot of time alone with a child, without the company of another adult, which is hard for long periods of time. You maybe have doubts about your life: How did I get here? It’s not all the time … but those moments creep in, and they creep in at weird times.”

Meanwhile, Johansson will be tying the knot with Colin Jost in a dream wedding soon.

