Justin Bieber suffers a tragic fall off a unicycle while playing with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber fell off a unicycle while playing with his wife Hailey Baldwin on the streets. The singer who is learning to acquire a new skill in life was seen practicing around his house in Beverly Hills on Sunday.



The husband-wife duo enjoyed some leisure time dressed in casual clothes. Justin rocked a black graphic T-shirt with a pop art painting of a woman’s face on it.

He paired his cargo trousers with brown shoes.









Meanwhile, Hailey donned a cropped long-sleeved top and loose fitting jeans alongside her man.



Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appear to be enjoying marital bliss ever since they tied the knot for the second time in September.