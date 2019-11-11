close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 11, 2019

Justin Bieber suffers a tragic fall off a unicycle while playing with Hailey Baldwin

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 11, 2019
Justin Bieber suffers a tragic fall off a unicycle while playing with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber fell off a unicycle while playing with his wife Hailey Baldwin on the streets. The singer who is learning to acquire a new skill in life was seen practicing around his house in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Read Also: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s 10 adorable photos

The husband-wife duo enjoyed some leisure time dressed in casual clothes. Justin rocked a black graphic T-shirt with a pop art painting of a woman’s face on it.

He paired his cargo trousers with brown shoes.

Justin Bieber suffers a tragic fall off a unicycle while playing with Hailey Baldwin


Justin Bieber suffers a tragic fall off a unicycle while playing with Hailey Baldwin


Justin Bieber suffers a tragic fall off a unicycle while playing with Hailey Baldwin

Meanwhile, Hailey donned a cropped long-sleeved top and loose fitting jeans alongside her man.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appear to be enjoying marital bliss ever since they tied the knot for the second time in September. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment