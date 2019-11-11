Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s 10 adorable photos

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singing sensation Nick Jonas tied the knot last December and are one of the most adored couples around the globe.



Priyanka and Nick keep their fans up to date by sharing adorable glimpses into their lives together since they got hitched in 2018 and these pictures manage to set the internet on fire as soon as they become public.

Recently, sharing a photo on Instagram, Nick penned a loving note for his wife Priyanka: “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together.”

Check out these 10 endearing pictures of Priyanka and Nick that will leave you awestruck:



