Kanye West to run for president in 2024?

With the US presidential elections coming next year, it looks like politicians aren’t the only ones with their eyes on the Oval Office, as Kanye West is said to be willing to join the race.

As per the latest buzz, the singer-songwriter has now expressed his desire to become the president of the United States by joining the electoral race in the year 2024.

The rapper was addressing the crowd at the Fast Company’s Innovation Festival where he revealed that he will be running in the year 2024.

He further said that people will laugh when he tells them about his intents of holding office.

“I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. What they’re saying is Kanye’s crazy — one and three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing because they’re so scared,” he said.