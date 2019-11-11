Designer Ali Xeeshan is married now!

Famed designer Ali Xeeshan has tied the knot in a ceremony that took place on Sunday.



The information was shared by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) who took to Instagram to post a picture of the bride and groom all decked up.

Read More: Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stun as bride and groom for Ali Xeeshan’s latest collection

“Humare dost Ali ki Shaadi. Congratulations to Ali and Myra on tying the knot. So happy for you two and wishing you a lifetime of happiness and good health. Congratulations Ali Gaga!” HSY captioned the photo.

Elan’s creative head Khadija Shah also felicitated the couple.



“Lots and lots of love to my pal Ali Xeeshan on tying the knot with this beauty,” she wrote on her social media handle.

From what we know, the bride is a journalist named Myrah Khan, reportedly who was seen glammed up in a blush pink veil paired with statement jewellery.

Ali Xeeshan was currently in the news for his exquisite master bridal collection portrayed by Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain.