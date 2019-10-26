Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stun as bride and groom for Ali Xeeshan’s latest collection

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have been gearing up for their upcoming nuptials which it seems are happening soon.

Amidst all the hearsay suggesting that the two stars will be tying the knot really soon, Iqra and Yasir recently turned bride and groom for renowned designer Ali Xeeshan’s latest bridal collection named Prem Nagar.

Iqra turned to Instagram to share a BTS footage showcasing the making of the stunning bridal dress she donned for Xeeshan.

The starlet also shared a gorgeous picture, captioning it as: “Guess the Magic Creator.”

A few days ago, the couple had dropped major hints suggesting that they may tie the knot soon.

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain begin wedding countdown?

Iqra and Yasir were wearing Ali Xeeshan's creations at the red carpet of Lux Style Awards'19 wherein they got engaged.