Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain begin wedding countdown?

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, Pakistan's power couple, have been the talk of town since their much-talked about betrothal at the Lux Style Awards and it looks like the two are now gearing up for the next step.

In her latest Instagram post, the 21-year-old Suno Chanda actor shared an endearing photo of herself with her beau Yasir Hussain accompanied with a heartfelt caption.

“I’ve never met a man as supportive as you my love,” she said.

It looks like the duo may finally be gearing up to tie the knot as well as Iqra dropped a hint saying: “Counting days till we become official.”

Yasir had earlier also hinted at their probable marriage back in June during an Instagram Q&A session where he was asked about his plans of getting hitched in 2020.



“Jee nahi 2019 main Inshallah [No, in 2019 Inshallah],” he had responded.