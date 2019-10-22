Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain begin wedding countdown?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, Pakistan's power couple, have been the talk of town since their much-talked about betrothal at the Lux Style Awards and it looks like the two are now gearing up for the next step.
In her latest Instagram post, the 21-year-old Suno Chanda actor shared an endearing photo of herself with her beau Yasir Hussain accompanied with a heartfelt caption.
“I’ve never met a man as supportive as you my love,” she said.
It looks like the duo may finally be gearing up to tie the knot as well as Iqra dropped a hint saying: “Counting days till we become official.”
Yasir had earlier also hinted at their probable marriage back in June during an Instagram Q&A session where he was asked about his plans of getting hitched in 2020.
“Jee nahi 2019 main Inshallah [No, in 2019 Inshallah],” he had responded.
