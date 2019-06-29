Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain getting married this year?

One of Pakistan’s most sought-after couples Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are often seen grabbing headlines and the duo is at it again after the former revealed that he may be getting hitched this year.

After Yasir Hussain’s recent interview to a local television channel, many fans were left with questions hovering over their heads about whether the love birds are still together or not.

However, the rumors were put aside after the actor broke the news on his Instagram that he may be getting married this year.

The actor in a Q&A session on his Instagram was asked about the speculations of the two getting hitched in 2020.

Responding to the question, he said: “Jee nahi 2019 main Inshallah [No, in 2019 Inshallah],” he said.

While the first post was quite believable, it was the second that raised some doubts about whether the news comes as another one of his jokes or is actually a possibility.

He was asked by a fan whether they can attend his wedding to which he said: “Dulhan walon ne banday kam bulae hain pata nahi mai bhi jaon k nahi [the bride’s side has invited a limited number of guests, I don’t even know if I will be going or not].”

While we’re still unsure whether the news comes as a joke or not, given Yasir’s history, fans were quick to send in their congratulations to the duo.