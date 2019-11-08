Jennifer Aniston drops jaws as she collects an award and the internet is gushing

Jennifer Aniston is known popularly for holding her friends near and dear to her heart. The Friends starlet often cherishes the wonderful ties and relationships she made on the course of the famed show, who she is seen hanging around with every now and then.

Recently, the Murder Mystery star was seen reconnecting with her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox as the incredible girl gang headed out for a reunion together.

The girls were seen on Thursday night making a rare red carpet appearance together at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards.

Jennifer, Lisa and Courteney looked stunning in monochrome outfits.

However, it was Jennifer who stole the show, as she looked ravishing in an intricately patterned dress with contrasting panels and ruffles.

The starlet rocked her hair in beachy waves as she accepted the award for her philanthropic work along with Mark Ruffalo.

Previously, Jen made headlines after her ex-husband Justin Theroux urged her to adopt a dog after their dog Dolly passed away a few months ago.

The 50-year-old actor broke the internet with her much-awaited Instagram debut last month. Jennifer became all the rage after she had the most number of followers on the social media platform withing just a few hours' time.

