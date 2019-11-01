Jennifer Aniston faced 'isolation' following 'Friends' fame

Jennifer Aniston, one of the finest names in Hollywood, made her claim to fame with the hit classic sitcom Friends.

However, after the show wrapped up, the 50-year-old actor faced an ‘isolation’ that she did not see coming, courtesy of her role in the much-adored sitcom.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the Murder Mystery actor said: “I understand that, with people having connection to Friends. I understand the isolation — not wanted to be seen, not wanting to be public, not wanting to have to go on a red carpet.”

“It’s not always easy to go out there and have to be the person that you have to be,” she added.

However, in spite of the pressure, the actor has something special planned for all the Friends fans.

She had earlier revealed on The Ellen Show that a reboot of the show may not be on the cards, but something else could be in the works.