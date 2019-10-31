Jennifer Aniston suggests the 'Friends' cast is planning something big

Jennifer Aniston sent her fans in a frenzy after she made the claim stating that the Friends cast is planning something big on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.



The actress is pulling out all the stops on her promotional appearances for her return to the small screen with The Morning Show. The fans were sent into frantic excitement with news of a Friends reunion. Jennifer is quoted as saying, "Listen we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So, we're just trying. We're working on something."

Jennifer Aniston reveals secret diet plan that 'made a big difference'



During her last appearance at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jennifer initially teased fans with the news of something big, her comment generated a lot of buzz and made huge amounts of noise. When Jen’s comments were brought up during the Ellen’s show by Colbert the actress said, “I made noises”. However, she remained tight lipped about what the ‘something’ that is being planned, could be. "Something is happening," she is quoted as saying.

When the actress was pressed regarding whether it could be a reunion, the actress didn’t divulge any information. Rather she simply stated, "Something is happening. But we don't know what that something is."



The actress will probably always be asked questions regarding Friends, the moment she joined Instagram she broke the internet, racking up one million followers the fastest, she won a place in the Guinness World Record for clocking it in.