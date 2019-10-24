Jennifer Aniston reveals secret diet plan that 'made a big difference'

Jennifer Aniston recently revealed the secret behind her fit and fabulous physique and the internet cannot seem to get enough of it.

As an invitee on the UK Radio Times, she revealed that the diet she is on, did wonders for her.

Jennifer Aniston hit the golden 50 this year and being the monumental occasion, this year marks her return to the small screen with Apple TV's The Morning Show with her fellow co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

While successfully juggling her hectic schedule as well as her health, the star managed to break the internet recently when she revealed the secret behind her shapely figure, while speaking on the UK Radio Times show when the actress revealed she does intermittent fasting and that has seemed to work amazingly for her.



Also Read: Jennifer Aniston questions ex Justin Theroux on why he isn’t following her on Instagram

“I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning. I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours." she said.

"Today, I woke up and had a celery juice. Then I started to brew some coffee, but I don’t drink coffee that early," she added.

Jennifer Aniston sits down with her coffee, meditates, feeds her dogs and works out, the Friends star further mentioned.

Ever since the actor found her way to Instagram, surprising everyone, she even added a special treat for Friends fans when she posted a reunion picture with her fellow, former cast members Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

These two events quite literally broke the internet and sent the application into a sort of a temporary glitch. Its been a week since she joined the platform and fans are enjoying her content.

