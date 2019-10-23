Jennifer Aniston questions ex Justin Theroux on why he isn’t following her on Instagram

While Justin Theroux may have been one of the first to drop a comment on his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s first Instagram post, the actor is still not following her.

The 50-year-old Friends actor is not too happy about her former husband missing from her extensive followers’ list.

Speaking about that, the 48-year-old Park and Recreations actor in an interview with Entertainment Tonight revealed: “She actually texted me. She said, 'You haven't followed me,' and I said, 'Of course I followed you!' and she's like, 'No you haven't!'"

"I realized I was one of the people caught in the glitch. So, I had followed, commented," he said.

After joining Instagram, the Murder Mystery star had broken the Guinness World Record for obtaining the fastest ‘one million’ followers in five hours and 16 minutes, while eight days later, her follower count is now at 16 million.

Prior to Jen, the record was held by the British royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Instagram account @sussexroyal. They gained a million followers in five hours and 45 minutes.



The leading lady of Hollywood caused a glitch in the Instagram server as the traffic on the site was massive which led to fans being unable to access her account for a brief period.