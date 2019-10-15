Jennifer Aniston makes Instagram debut, follows ex Justin Theroux

After years of avoiding social media the leading lady of Hollywood Jennifer Aniston has finally joined Instagram.

Aniston made her debut on Tuesday morning, sharing a selfie with her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Within hours of her debut, her followers spiked to 239K, with only one picture posted which was captioned: “And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM."

Also, as any new member of Instagram, she made sure to follow all her closest friends — including ex-husband Justin Theroux.



The actor joins the list of the first 82 people Aniston followed, which also includes Friends pals Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer (Matthew Perry hasn’t joined Instagram yet). The former couple, who split in early 2018 after seven years together and two and a half years of marriage, have remained close.

The Murder Mystery star is wasting no time getting busy on the platform. As first spotted by Comments by Celebs, the actor has already commented on a few of her celebrity friends’ posts, including Matt LeBlanc‘s photo celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Friends premiere last month.

But shortly after her first post was shared, Aniston’s account became briefly unavailable, presumably as a result of the hundreds of thousands of fans flocking to follow her. Minutes later, it was up and running again.

