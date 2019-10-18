Jennifer Aniston becomes fastest user to hit one million followers on Instagram

Hollywood superstar Jennifer Aniston, after having recently joined Instagram, broke the record to become the fastest user to reach one million followers, in just five hours and 16 minutes.

Aniston is among the few mega celebrities who had refrained from joining any social media including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The actress posted her very first picture on Tuesday morning, sharing a selfie with her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, and a minimal 'bio' that reads “My friends call me Jen.”

She captioned the picture with a pun from the show saying, “and now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,"

Her newly made account received so much traffic by her fans that it momentarily became unavailable — presumably because of the hundreds of thousands of fans who rushed to follow her.

Read more: Jennifer Aniston confesses she had ‘stalker’ Instagram account before an official one

The Friends’ star is the third person to achieve the feat. Previously, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held the record with their Instagram account named @sussexRoyal, which reached one million followers in five hours and 45 minutes. The purpose of the account was to engage with fans and bring in light their charity work and public endeavours.

Before @sussexroyal, K-pop star Kang Daniel had broken the record by reaching 1 million followers in 11 hours 36 minutes.

Since her debut, Aniston has accumulated over 13 million followers.

After she found out about breaking the record, Aniston posted a video clip from her upcoming series titled The Morning Show and said, "I swear I didn’t mean to break it... Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome ❤️."

The following post shows the moment the account reached exactly one million followers.



