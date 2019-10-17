Jennifer Aniston confesses she had ‘stalker’ Instagram account before an official one

Jennifer Aniston, one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars, is all anyone can talk about these days ever since she dominated Instagram with her mega debut.

The Murder Mystery actor has now revealed that she has actually been present on the widely-used photo sharing app since quite a while, but had kept herself concealed from the public through a fake account.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the 50-year-old Friends actor spilled the beans about her time on the social media platform, stating that the secret account had actually existed for ‘stalking’ purposes.

Making the confession, Aniston added: “When I was thinking about doing this, I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the social media pool.”

While the actor used her secret account to familiarize herself with the application, it looks like she was more than ready when she went public with her freshly-made official Instagram that quite literally broke the internet.

Ansiton has also managed to rack up to 11 million followers in just two days and two posts, securing the Guinness World Record for the fastest account to hit a million followers.

