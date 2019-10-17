Jennifer Aniston to be awarded with icon status at People's Choice Awards 2019

Hollywood's all-time favourite beauty queen Jennifer Aniston has never failed to enthrall the audiences over the coarse of her extensive career in the industry.

It now looks like the actor will be basking in the glory of her icon status that she is getting awarded with at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2019.

As per reports, the 50-year-old diva has been picked out as this year’s People’s Icon and will be only the second recipient to the accolade with the first one being Melissa McCarthy who was given the honour last year.

General Manager of live events and lifestyle digital at E! News, Jen Neal revealed: “Jennifer Aniston is a tour de force, who has portrayed some of the most iconic, unforgettable and relatable characters of our time.”

“For gracefully conquering comedy and drama on both the small and big screen, we’re honoring Jennifer Aniston with the People’s Icon of 2019,” she added.

The Murder Mystery actor had recently quite literally taken over social media, ever since she made her Instagram debut leading to fans erupting with joy over their pinup finally having an online presence.







