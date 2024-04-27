'Bridgeton' star Charithra Chandran raises concerns over 'oppressive' hollywood mentality

Charithra Chandran is known for her charcater Edwina Sharma from 'Bridgerton'

Charithra Chandran, who rose to prominence after playing Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton, voiced her opinion against the mentality of the entertainment industry.

According to Deadline, on Friday, April 26, the actress who starred in Netflix’s smash regal series revealed, felt that the industry pits people of colour against each other.

"You’re so focused on fighting your own that you become distracted from the people doing the oppression"” Chandran believed this mentality is intentionally instigated by industry gatekeepers.

"The oppressors have imposed the idea that there’s only one seat at the table when what other people of colour are doing is just pulling up more chairs," she alluded.

The 27-year-old actress expressed her views out of a sense of responsibility she felt obliged to exercise after her growing fan following.

"Never pictured myself as a role model," however, "a lot of young girls follow me on social media, so I do feel a sense of responsibility," she explained.

In addition, a slew of other actors previoulsy came forward to echo Chandran's perspective, including Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel.

Aubrey Plaza, and Melissa Fumero from Brooklyn Nine-Nine also spoke out about the limited spaces for people of colour in movies and TV.