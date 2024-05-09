Bianca Censori's family faces legal turmoil following uncle's involvement in police bust

Eris Censori, the gangster uncle of Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori, potentially faced a life sentence after being discovered residing with a suspected paedophile, revealed in court proceedings.



Previously sentenced to death in Western Australia for the murder of a waiter, Censori earned the moniker 'Al Capone of Melbourne' during his reign of crime before facing legal repercussions.

Daily Mail has uncovered that Censori was apprehended by Victoria Police detectives in September 2020 under suspicion of fraud.

However, the revelation of a mobile phone linked to his housemate, purportedly containing child pornography, posed a grave threat of reincarceration.

Despite being exonerated of any wrongdoing, the incident compelled her to appear before the Adult Parole Board, facing the possibility of returning to prison to serve his life sentence.

In a legal assertion filed against the State of Victoria at the Supreme Court of Victoria, she contended that the search leading to his parole board appearance was conducted "through misfeasance and in the absence of facts."

Renaming himself Tony Campana, Censori alleged that his arrest had "defamed" his character and subjected him to "public ridicule, shame, and scorn."