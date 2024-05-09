Buckingham Palace announces King Charles new patronage after Harry's show

King Charles new patronage revealed by Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace has announced King Charles III's new patronage as Prince Harry attracted spotlight in London by attending the Invictus Games service.

The 75-year-old King has accepted the patronage of Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, according to the Palace.

The patronage has been accepted by reigning monarchs since King William IV in 1834. Late Queen Elizabeth II was a club patron for 70 years.

The latest announcement comes at the time when Harry attracted spotlight to attend his milestone in the UK.

The world-renowned club was established in 1754 and has a worldwide membership of around 2,500. Its clubhouse is situated behind the first tee of the famous Old Course.



The King has recently returned to public engagements since he announced his unspecified form of cancer in February.

Royal and Ancient secretary Martin Slumbers, according to BBC, said: "We are delighted and deeply honoured to have been advised by Buckingham Palace that His Majesty, the King has accepted patronage of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

"We now look forward to His Majesty's support for the work of the club and our commitment to the sport of golf across the world."

The 75-year-old also accepted the patronage of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Society, Orchestra, and Choir on Tuesday.

The King's latest honours suggest as he has no intention to abdicate the throne to his eldest son Prince William as he's very much excited and delighted to continue his duty.

The King, who hosted the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the season on Wednesday, looked dashing in a grey suit and light blue waistcoat in the new video shared by the royal family's social media accounts.

Harry, who attend his Invictus Games event in London on Wednesday, had hoped he would be able to meet with his father King Charles, but the monarch was too busy to see him.

