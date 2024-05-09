Taylor Swift’s close pal Emma Stone heaps praises for Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's best friend Emma Stone gushes over Kind of Kindness co-star Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift’s close friend Emma Stone has recently heaped praises for Joe Alwyn, who is the former partner of the singer.



Emma’s friendship with Taylor didn’t stop her from appreciating Joe for his “sweet nature” on the set of upcoming movie ‘Kind of Kindness,’ which is directed by Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos.

In the official press production notes for the new movie, which were issued by Searchlight Pictures, the Easy A actress admitted, “I love Joe.”

“We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet,” said the 35-year-old.

Emma also disclosed her friendship with Joe has helped them to film difficult scenes together.

US WEEKLY previously reported that Taylor and Joe parted ways after six years of dating in April 2023.

However, the singer’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department was reportedly inspired by her brief fling with Matty Healy.

For the unversed, Joe and Emma, who is a longtime friend of Taylor of more than 10 years, also appeared together in 2018’s The Favourite.

Earlier this year, Emma won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes for her role in Poor Things and Taylor was seen in the audience cheering her on.

Emma gushed about her friendship with the singer, saying, “I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful.”

Meanwhile, Kind of Kindness is slated to release in theatres on June 21.