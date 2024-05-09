Olivia Rodrigo declares fan’s misspelt tattoo of her song ‘is the new lyric’

The tattoo had a typo of Rodrigo's original lyrics 'address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings'



Olivia Rodrigo was extremely amused after seeing a fan’s hilariously misspelt tattoo of one of her lyrics.

Last week, a TikTok user by the name of Grace Flemming shared a glimpse of her new tattoo which she got in honour of the 21-year-old singer.

The tattoo was supposed to read the lyrics of the bridge of her song, Hope Ur Ok, which goes, “address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings.”

Unfortunately, she didn’t realise until it was too late that the tattoo actually read “address the letters to the holes in my butter wings.”

The TikTok soon appeared on Rodrigo’s radar, who then commented, “HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAH OMG THIS IS THE NEW LYRIC IM CHANGING IT TO BUTTERWINGS.”

Rodrigo’s response certainly helped Flemming feel better about the tattoo fail, as she later told Today magazine that she’s considering keeping it as it is.

“Not changing it definitely makes it more unique and special. I kind of want to keep it, but also want to get the right lyrics. Maybe I’ll keep this one, and get the right lyrics somewhere else,” Flemming mused.