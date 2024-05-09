Drake drops cryptic clue amid Kendrick Lamar feud fallout

Drake's Instagram move sparks rumors: Is feud with Kendrick Lamar heating up?

Amidst the ongoing and highly publicized feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, the Canadian rapper, has recently posted a cryptic message regarding death on his Instagram Stories.

This comes in the wake of a dramatic shooting incident outside Drake's residence.

The feud, which has spanned years, intensified recently with both artists releasing diss tracks aimed at each other.

Drake's latest post, featuring a scene from the Netflix series A Man in Full depicting Jeff Daniels' character deceased, accompanied by a reflective voiceover, has sparked speculation about its intended message towards Kendrick Lamar.

The post included a quote from the character played by Jeff Daniels, pondering whether people will notice when he dies.

This message follows closely on the heels of a disturbing incident outside Drake's $100 million Toronto mansion, where one of his security guards was shot during a drive-by shooting.

The guard, lured outside by loud music, sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalized.

Despite the proximity of the shooting to Drake's residence authorities have not suggested any connection between the two events.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar initially enjoyed a friendship, collaborating on music and touring together, but their relationship has since deteriorated into a highly publicized rivalry.

