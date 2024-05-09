Heartbroken Prince Harry ready to jet out of UK, 'very very' deep division with King Charles

The Duke of Sussex was in London yesterday for a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral

Prince Harry is likely experiencing profound sadness as he readies to depart the UK without having a chance to meet his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

Following confirmation that the monarch would not be meeting with the Duke, Buckingham Palace declared that the King would bestow upon the Prince of Wales a military honour previously anticipated to be conferred upon Prince Harry.

Prince William has now assumed the role of colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corp, the regiment Prince Harry served with in Afghanistan.

Reports suggest that Prince Harry became emotional upon learning of King Charles's decision to bestow a new honour upon his older brother, William.

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn exclusively told The Mirror: "The senior royals "knew" that the announcement would "really hurt" Harry, before revealing that "he is said to have been in tears when he heard".

He added: "But they have decided the gloves are off and that Harry needs to realise that when you betray the family, you don’t just escape the things you hated doing as a working royal. You also lose the things you loved."



On Thursday, his brother William was seen smiling as he smiled as he visited sunny Cornwall for two royal engagements in Newquay and the Isles of Scilly.

Queen Camilla meanwhile met with former TV newsreader Angela Rippon at Buckingham Palace to mark the 90th anniversary of Brooke, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of working horses, donkeys, and mules.

Yesterday, she and King Charles seemed in good spirits as they hosted guests at Buckingham Palace garden party. Fellow working royals also turned out for the afternoon including Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

It comes after commentator Michael Cole gave insights in to the new development citing divisions between the Prince Harry and the Royal Family are now “very, very deep”.

He told GB News: “The fact that the King has not found time during the three days that his younger son has been in London to see him is a definite right royal flea in the ear for Prince Harry.

“The division between the California hilltop Camelot and the British Royal Family, getting on with the job, is now very, very deep. The divisions are stark...and between indeed the Spencer family and the Windsors.”