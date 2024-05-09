King Charles spoils Prince Harry, Meghan's 'treacherous' plot to embarrass Kate Middleton

King Charles III has spoiled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans with his smart decision, according to a royal commentator.



Royal biographer Tom Bower has claimed that Queen Camilla and Prince William were behind the King’s decision not to see Prince Harry during his trip to the UK.

Following Prince Harry's visit to the UK and his failure to see his father King Charles, the royal biographer claimed the Duke was "denied the photo opportunity" ahead of their bid to "boost the brand".



Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the commentator claimed that the 75-year-old's snub to no to meet Harry has scuppered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "treacherous plot to embarrass Princess Kate and William."

Turning the conversation to future King William, Bower claimed that the Nigeria trip by Harry and Meghan will "put the Wales' in a bad light", amid Princess Kate's cancer.



The author went on claiming: "What they're really doing is putting Kate and William in a terrible light. There is poor Kate, suffering from her illnesses; they should be in Nigeria, they should be doing the work and now the Sussexes have stepped in to embarrass the King and rightly, Buckingham Palace decided, no we're not going to play their game on this occasion."



Bower did not stop here as he explained: "Treachery is a strong word but [Harry] is a disloyal, traitorous man, son and brother and member of the British public. He has behaved appallingly.

"He has really behaved appallingly towards his family and thankfully, the King has finally seen it."

Bower's comments comes as the Duke of Sussex attended a special thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral, to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Meghan not to accompany the Prince to the event, instead waiting to travel with him to Nigeria.

Slamming the Sussexes for the trip, he said "She's going to play the Duchess there, she's going to play the Royal Family card. The woman who fled to California for her privacy and can't do too much for the royals, is going to play the royal card."

"Harry was desperate for a photo opportunity with the King, so when he gets Nigeria he can say, 'I come as an emissary of the Royal Family, and the King denied him that opportunity. Rightly so," claimed Bower.

Bower blasted Meghan for her decision to snub the UK trip for Nigeria, saying: "Harry needed her. The problem is, he couldn't form relationships with other women. And Meghan stepped into the role. She's a great actress. She knew he was needy and she needed him to bolster her fading, if not terminal career. And she's got what she wanted, except she probably wanted to be Queen rather than just the Duchess."