‘Love Island’ Georgia Harrison throws shade at former lover Anton Danyluk

Georgia Harrison from Love Island appeared to reignite her ongoing dispute with her former flame Anton Danyluk with a recent jab.
In a TikTok video shared recently, she sat holding a pint of beer, before boldly taking a swipe. Harrison then quipped, "My ex used to say 'girls drinking beer gave him the ick.'"
"Every drop tastes that little bit better" she added after taking a sip.
Although she didn't explicitly name Danyluk in her latest post, The Sun suggest she's alluding to her recent ex.
The former couple called it quits last month and have since engaged in subtle digs at each other via social media.
The fitness fanatic finally addressed their breakup last week, revealing on his What's the Crack? podcast with his mom Sherrie that the split stemmed from a lack of romantic connection. Sherrie went on to confess she never saw them as anything more than friends.
Additionally, despite their efforts to defend their relationship on Love Island, where Harrison faced accusations of "faking it," she and Danyluk, both 29, eventually decided to go their separate ways in April.
