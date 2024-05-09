Kendall Jenner's expected to have children by now, reveals reasons

Kendall Jenner, the sole Kardashian sister without children, has opened up about the pressures she's felt from her family regarding settling down.

Despite initially expecting to start a family by 27, the model confessed she feels no rush, asserting she's still 'so young' and relishing her 'kidless freedom'.

Currently single after her split from Bad Bunny in December following a year-long relationship, Jenner finds herself in a different life stage compared to her sisters - Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kylie - who collectively have 13 children, spanning from four months to 14 years old.

In a recent Vogue photoshoot, Jenner shared her perspective, acknowledging moments when she admires her sisters' family lives but also cherishes her own independence.

She hinted at the possibility of motherhood in the future, emphasizing her desire to carve out her own path at her own pace.



Amidst the discussion, Jenner also opened up about her ongoing battle with anxiety, revealing a particularly challenging two months.

This isn't the first time the Victoria's Secret model has addressed the topic of motherhood. During a previous episode of The Kardashians, Jenner found herself in an 'uncomfortable' conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner.

The exchange saw Kris suggesting it might be time for Jenner to start a family, prompting Jenner to assert her autonomy, stating, "It's my life. I'm not ready yet."

Kris, however, highlighted the biological aspect, urging Jenner to consider egg freezing.



