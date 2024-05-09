Britney Spears shakes off concerns after 911 drama

Britney Spears, the renowned 90s hitmaker, returned to social media on Wednesday with a series of dance videos following recent concerns over 911 drama at Chateau Marmont.



In the clips titled 'Cooking', the 42-year-old star appeared in bikini bottoms and a white crop top, accompanied by background songs Sex On Fire and Say It Right.

All comments were disabled on her posts. This update comes after Spears caused worry among her followers when she sustained an ankle injury during a tumultuous visit to the LA hotel on May 2, reportedly while attempting cartwheels outside her hotel room with her boyfriend Paul Soliz, according to sources speaking to DailyMail.com.

The singer experienced a severe panic attack and reportedly "flipped out" at the Chateau Marmont due to concerns that her own mother had called paramedics on her.

Photos depicting the singer draped in nothing but a blanket and underwear, clutching a pillow.

Images of her swollen foot on Instagram, refuting claims of a mental health episode and accusing her mother, Lynne Spears of orchestrating a "set up."

