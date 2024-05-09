Benjamin Bratt and Talisa Soto radiate love at 'Mother Of The Bride' premiere

Benjamin Bratt and Talisa Soto's PDA at 'Mother Of The Bride' premiere.

Benjamin Bratt exuded pride during a recent evening in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

The former partner of Julia Roberts showcased his happiness as he stood alongside his esteemed wife, Talisa Soto, whom he married in a memorable ceremony back in 2002 in San Francisco.

The 60-year-old veteran of Law & Order, posed with Soto, famously known for her role as Bond girl Lupe Lamora in the 1989 James Bond classic, Licence to Kill, alongside Timothy Dalton.

The couple, blessed with two children, Mateo Bravery and Sophia Rosalinda, shared a heartwarming moment at the event.

Bratt is currently starring alongside Brooke Shields in the upcoming Netflix film Mother Of The Bride, a poignant tale depicting a woman experiencing the complexities of her daughter's wedding to the son of her former flame.



Benjamin wore a pale blue suit paired with a crisp white shirt and stylish beige loafers, while his wife showcased springtime elegance with her highlighted hair.

The seasoned runway veteran stunned in a bias-cut white dress complemented by strappy nude heels, holding a chic white clutch purse.

Despite their rare public appearances, Bratt and Soto made a striking couple at the event.

In 2000, when Julia Roberts clinched an Oscar for her remarkable performance in the drama Erin Brockovich, Benjamin stood proudly by her side.

Their affection was evident as they shared a kiss on the red carpet, with Roberts acknowledging him in her acceptance speech.