Rabi Pirzada’s videos controversy takes new turn

LAHORE: The controversy regarding singer Rabi Pirzada's leaked videos and pictures is not dying down any time soon as her request for content removal from the internet has been turned down by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to a petition filed Tuesday, the FIA's cyber-crime wing was asked by Rabi Pirzada that controversial content related to her be immediately removed from social media citing problems she and her family were facing.



However, the agency said removing her private pictures and videos, as well as the links to them, from the internet was the job of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

In her petition to the FIA, Pirzada said she had returned her phone — which was carrying her private pictures and videos that later went viral — to the company. She appealed that her images and videos be removed from social media immediately and links to that media taken down.

The FIA, nonetheless, said that was not their job but the PTA's, and, therefore, they had forwarded the singer's petition to the telecommunication regulator.

Earlier, the singer had announced her decision to quit showbiz, saying on her official Twitter account that she was putting an end to her career after the private videos and pictures were leaked online and had gone viral.

“I, Rabi Pirzada am quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour,” she had tweeted. Prior to that, she had lodged a complaint with the FIA.