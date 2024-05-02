Prince William turns too rude for Prince Harry: ‘damaged generation'

Duke set to attend the Invictus Games church service alone on May 8

Prince Harry has been cautioned that William is adamant about preventing his brother from reconnecting with the Wales children, coinciding with Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday.

A fresh photo shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales on social media commemorated the event, just before Prince Harry's upcoming visit to the UK next week.

With the Duke set to attend the Invictus Games church service alone on May 8, royal commentator Helena Chard asserts that any possibility of a reunion between Prince Harry and his nieces and nephews is off the table.

In a discussion with Tom Harwood and Emily Carver on GB News, Chard said she doesn't think Prince William would "allow" Harry to "give Princess Charlotte a hug" following her ninth birthday.



Detailing the Invictus Games event, Chard revealed: "I don't think he will meet Princess Charlotte, but he will meet King Charles. It's a fairly flying visit.

"Prince Harry is obviously coming over for the Invictus Games service of Thanksgiving. That's one of the things we can applaud him for, the sporting event. And he'll be doing a reading as well."

Chard told GB News: "Wouldn't it be lovely if Princess Charlotte could have a lovely hug from her uncle Harry? But it's not going to happen. There's no way that Prince William will allow that."

She said: "I do think Prince Harry has to mend a few bridges, he's got to do something to show a little bit of willingness. There's been a lot of hurt there.

"And understandably, King Charles wants to see his darling boy. It's easier to repair that relationship, but I do feel that Prince Harry has to give a little bit more."

Chard also suggested that it could be the "royal children" that help to mend the rift between the Sussexes and the Royal Family as they get older, as they will "become more curious" as to why they haven't seen certain family members.

Chard told Tom and Emily: "As the children get older, they get more curious about their family - why haven't I met my cousins? Why haven't I met my uncle and his wife?



"And hopefully it will be the children that mend the relationship because obviously they all want to see each other."

She continued: "It will be really, really sad for that not to happen. In fact, it will sort of be like a damaged generation, if something doesn't work out.

"But hopefully King Charles will also give a little push."