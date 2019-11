Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian ‘2 Die 4’ adorable photo breaks the internet

An adorable family and friends photo of Kim Kardashian and her step-sister Kylie Jenner has gone viral on the internet.



Kardashian and Kylie shared the same viral photo on their instagram handles separately. The photo was taken after the birthday celebrations of their mother.

Kylie Jenner shared the photo with caption ‘2 Die 4’, the plate number of their car, while Kardashian uploaded it with heartfelt note.





The supermodel writes, “Today we celebrate my mom. Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is. For her birthday I planned a small lunch, with just her kids and her closest friends of 40 + years. I sent out invites with a location where we all met. When everyone arrived, I told them I had a surprise and this wasn’t where we would be eating. I then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room.”

She went on to say, “I rented our childhood home. All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are. Growing up, the home had the most ridiculous wallpaper and kitchen set! I remade all of our table settings, decor out of the same fabric and print as the wallpaper. We had lunch at the home as if it hadn’t changed and we cried the entire time.”

Kim added, “When we walked out to get our cars to drive there, I had another surprise! I had rented every car my parents ever owned. I had some waiting outside so we could drive them to the house and the rest were lined up in the driveway of the house exactly how my parents used to have them parked. I even remade the exact license plates. (Yes my mom had a 2 DIE 4 license plate!) We drove to the home in these cars and relived our childhood! This was the best day ever.”



“I am so proud I was able to keep such a meaningful surprise a secret from my mom and sisters for weeks! This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us!,” Kim writes.